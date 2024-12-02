In anticipation of potential disruptions from a farmers' protest march heading towards Delhi, the Noida Police has increased security measures and carried out vehicle checks while also issuing detailed traffic advisories on Monday.

The protest, organized by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) in collaboration with other farmer organizations, is focused on demanding compensation and benefits linked to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), ANI reported.

Visuals from the Chilla Border in Noida show long queues of vehicles stuck in traffic.

The traffic congestion comes after police held security checks on roads ahead of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march.

The Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), along with Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmer organizations earlier announced that they will be marching towards Delhi on Monday to demand compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws.

The first group, led by BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa, will begin their march from under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida at noon on December 2.

“We are ready for our march towards Delhi. Tomorrow, on December 2, we will start our march towards Delhi from under the Maha Maya flyover (In Noida). At noon, all of us will reach there and demand our compensation and benefits as per the new laws,” BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa told ANI on Sunday.

The Delhi-Noida Police are busy conducting stringent checks at all borders, with barriers set up to monitor the flow of traffic.

To prevent bottlenecks and ensure safety, traffic diversions and restrictions have been put in place.

In October, Sarwan Singh Pandhair, the General Secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), had announced that farmers protesting at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) would march towards Delhi on December 6 to demand, among other things, a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh are also planning to march from Noida to the Parliament complex in Delhi, where the Winter Session is currently in progress, to highlight their five key demands related to compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws.

In response to the upcoming protests, the police have increased security and implemented route diversions across Delhi-NCR.