UP: Fishermen eat dolphin after catching it from Yamuna, one held

In Uttar Pradesh, as many as four fishermen have been booked for illegally catching a dolphin from the Yamuna River here and then eating it, the police said on Monday, adding that the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

They informed that one fisherman was arrested after the cops took cognizance of a purported video of the incident. A complaint has been lodged by Chail Forest Ravindra Kumar on Monday, according to PTI reports.

Pipri SHO Shravan Kumar Singh said that a dolphin got trapped in a net when four fishermen from Naseerpur village were fishing in Yamuna on July 22 morning. They brought out the dolphin and carried it on their shoulder to a house where they cooked and ate it.

In his complaint, the forest ranger added that some passersby filmed the fishermen while they were carrying away the dolphin, the SHO informed.

Based on the forest ranger's complaint, a case has been registered against Ranjeet Kumar, Sanjay, Deevan, and Baba under the Wildlife Protection Act (1972), the police said as quoted by PTI.

Ranjeet Kumar has been arrested and is being interrogated, the SHO said, adding that efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.

After the incident came to light, the internet users condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the offenders.

(With PTI inputs)