UP: Fishermen eat dolphin after catching it from Yamuna, one held

UP: Fishermen eat dolphin after catching it from Yamuna, one held1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Four fishermen in Uttar Pradesh have been booked for illegally catching and eating a dolphin from the Yamuna River, with a video of the incident going viral on social media. One fisherman has been arrested and efforts are underway to apprehend the others.
In Uttar Pradesh, as many as four fishermen have been booked for illegally catching a dolphin from the Yamuna River here and then eating it, the police said on Monday, adding that the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.
