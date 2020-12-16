UP gears up for Covid vaccination, 23,000 people identified in Gorakhpur

Around 23,000 people including frontline workers have been identified for coronavirus vaccination in the first phase in Gorakhpur, said Chief Medical Officer of Gorakhpur District Hospital Dr Shrikant Tiwari.

Tiwari said, "The government has conveyed that COVID-19 vaccine will be available by January or February. We have been asked to get ready."

Also Read: How rural schooling is going into the dark

"In the first phase, frontline workers- doctors, paramedics, hospital staff including those from private as well will be given the vaccine. We have identified around 23,000 people for vaccination in the first phase," Tiwari told ANI.

Tiwari also informed a room is being built for storage of the vaccine. We have already received three deep freezers. The line listing has started for those people who will administer the vaccine to people. We are ready to start the vaccination drive as soon as the government issues orders in this regard," he added.

On Monday, India released detailed guidelines for COVID-19 mass vaccination drive that will begin soon. The central government is planning to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people during the first phase of vaccination. Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have applied for market authorisation for their vaccines. The vaccination drive will start once India approves emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered first to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities based on the evolving pandemic situation, and finally to the remaining population based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability.

The priority group of above 50 years may be further subdivided into those above 60 years of age and those between 50 to 60 years of age for purposes of phasing of rollout based on the pandemic situation and vaccine availability.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the vaccine against Covid-19 while a vaccine against COVID-19 was just about a month away, the infectious virus had already been contained in the state.

"We are about a month away from the Covid-19 vaccine and the state has already contained the pandemic. Developed countries like the US registered a Covid-19 death rate of about 8 per cent, but Uttar Pradesh only saw 1.04 per cent of Covid-19 deaths," Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to people of the state when it is available. It is to mention that this was one of the poll promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly polls.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via