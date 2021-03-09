OPEN APP
Flight operations at the much-awaited Bareilly airport have started. With this, Bareilly becomes the eighth airport to operate in Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Hindon. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri virtually flagged off the first flight from the newly upgraded Bareilly Airport to Delhi on 8 March 2021. The airport has been upgraded for commercial flight operations under UDAN - RCS.

The inaugural flight had an all-woman crew.

"With this, Bareilly becomes the 56th airport to be successfully operationalized under UDAN," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a tweet.

Apart from enhancing the aerial connectivity of the region, the flight operations will have a watershed impact on trade, tourism and the local economy.

The journey which took over 6 hours by road and over 4 hours by train previously can now be completed within an hour.

This aerial connectivity will fulfil the aspirations of the lakhs of pilgrims, visitors and tourists alike who visit Bareilly for the Nath Nagri, Ala Hazrat, Shah Sharafat Miyan and Khankahe Niyazia and Zari Nagari, among others.

Under the regional connectivity scheme, flights between Bareilly and Delhi will be operated by Alliance Air from March 8, every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The departing time from Bareilly will be 9 am. From Delhi, the flight will depart at 10.30 am. As per reports in the media, the fare for the route is 1,956. The airline has deployed its ATR 72 600 aircraft having a seating capacity of 70 seats on this route.







