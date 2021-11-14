UP gets its first pvt sector defence manufacturing facility. 5 things to know

Uttar Pradesh got its first operationalised private sector defence manufacturing facility. While inaugurating the facility in Lucknow, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday pointed out, “Indian defence industry has the potential to develop quality and cost-effective equipment which will not only bolster national security but export the military hardware to the world."

The facility, which will run by Aerolloy Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTC industries, has been set up at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) in Lucknow.

It will manufacture aircraft engines, helicopter engines, structural parts for aircraft, drones and UAV, submarines, ultra-light artillery guns, space launch vehicles and strategy systems etc.

On Saturday, the minister also laid foundation stone for an integrated metal manufacturing facility under PTC industries where key raw materials for aerospace applications will be manufactured. Singh said, “The two units will prove to be major milestones in the path of self-reliance in defence in the times to come."

PTC supplies products to renowned companies in India and abroad, contributing to the Government's vision of transforming India into a net defence exporter, the minister mentioned.

PTC has recently obtained the clearance certificate of critical On-line Fittings (OLFs) for defence applications from the Ministry of Defence. The minister said, the clearance will prove to be a big step in 'Make in India' and achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Noting that efforts are being made to provide a suitable growth environment to the private sector, he said, “We have opened up opportunities to build a mega defence programme, including fighter aircraft, helicopters, tanks and submarines through a strategic partnership model which will help our private companies grow in stature and become global giants in the times to come."

"In the last seven years, our defence exports have crossed the mark of ₹38,000 crore and more than 10,000 SMEs have joined in the defence sector. Research and development, startup, innovation and employment have also increased as a result of these policies," Singh added.

