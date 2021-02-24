Uttar Pradesh got its third international airport in the form of Kushinagar. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri informed that the Kushinagar Airport in Uttar Pradesh has got the necessary clearances from aviation regulator DGCA to operate international flights from the facility.

In a tweet, Puri said that this will help boost tourism in the region. "Kushinagar to become 3rd licensed international airport of UP. Will boost tourism in the region and facilitate travel on the Buddhist circuit by providing direct aviation connectivity to the city where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana."

Kushinagar Airport gets necessary clearances from DGCA to become 3rd licensed international airport of UP. Will boost tourism in the region & facilitate travel on Buddhist circuit by providing direct aviation connectivity to the city where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana. pic.twitter.com/PhQsp9RLJ3 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 23, 2021

Also Read | Bitter home truths for migrant workers

Here is all you need to know about UP's third international airport:

1) Spread over 590 acres in Kushinagar district of UP, AAI's Kushinagar International Airport is ready to welcome commercial flights after receiving a 4C VFR license for day operations from DGCA.

2) The airport is licensed for operating B737-900 type or equivalent aircraft.





#KushinagarAirport has a single 3.2km by 45 mtr long runway with an apron that can accommodate four B737-900 types of aircraft at a time. It is believed that #LordBuddha attained parinirvana at Kushinagar. This airport will provide direct access to pilgrims from across the world. pic.twitter.com/CQVasf01vy — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) February 23, 2021

3) Kushinagar Airport has a single 3.2km by 45-meter long runway with an apron that can accommodate four B737-900 types of aircraft at a time.

4 This airport will provide direct access to pilgrims from across the world.

5) The Union Cabinet had in June last year approved the Kushinagar airport's status as an international facility, stating it will offer improved connectivity to the important Buddhist pilgrimage site.

6) Once this airport begins operating international flights, it will become the third functional international facility in the state.

7) At present, two international airports -- Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at Lucknow and Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Varanasi -- are operational in the state while another one is coming up at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar.

8) Kushinagar is a very ancient and important historical site, where Mahaparinirvana of Mahatma Buddha took place. Very large and beautiful Buddhist temples built by many countries are located here, where millions of domestic and foreign tourists from all over the world come to visit.

9) As per a report in PTI, the first flight from Bareilly Airport is beginning on 8 March 2021.

10) The operation of the airport will create many employment opportunities in the eastern region of the state and will ensure the social and economic development of the entire region.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via