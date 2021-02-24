Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UP gets its third international airport: Schedule of the first flight, other details in 10 points
Uttar Pradesh got its third international airport in the form of Kushinagar.

UP gets its third international airport: Schedule of the first flight, other details in 10 points

2 min read . 06:22 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Kushinagar gets DGCA clearance, becomes third international airport in UP
  • Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that this will help boost tourism in the region

Uttar Pradesh got its third international airport in the form of Kushinagar. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri informed that the Kushinagar Airport in Uttar Pradesh has got the necessary clearances from aviation regulator DGCA to operate international flights from the facility.

Uttar Pradesh got its third international airport in the form of Kushinagar. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri informed that the Kushinagar Airport in Uttar Pradesh has got the necessary clearances from aviation regulator DGCA to operate international flights from the facility.

In a tweet, Puri said that this will help boost tourism in the region. "Kushinagar to become 3rd licensed international airport of UP. Will boost tourism in the region and facilitate travel on the Buddhist circuit by providing direct aviation connectivity to the city where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Tiger Woods in surgery after roll-over car crash

4 min read . 06:26 AM IST

'Get vaccinated or lose govt benefits': Odisha tells health, frontline workers

2 min read . 06:16 AM IST

AstraZeneca EU supply chain shortfall continues in second quarter

2 min read . 05:57 AM IST

Why Maharashtra wants to ban Patanjali's Covid medicine Coronil

1 min read . 05:54 AM IST

In a tweet, Puri said that this will help boost tourism in the region. "Kushinagar to become 3rd licensed international airport of UP. Will boost tourism in the region and facilitate travel on the Buddhist circuit by providing direct aviation connectivity to the city where Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Tiger Woods in surgery after roll-over car crash

4 min read . 06:26 AM IST

'Get vaccinated or lose govt benefits': Odisha tells health, frontline workers

2 min read . 06:16 AM IST

AstraZeneca EU supply chain shortfall continues in second quarter

2 min read . 05:57 AM IST

Why Maharashtra wants to ban Patanjali's Covid medicine Coronil

1 min read . 05:54 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Bitter home truths for migrant workers

Here is all you need to know about UP's third international airport:

1) Spread over 590 acres in Kushinagar district of UP, AAI's Kushinagar International Airport is ready to welcome commercial flights after receiving a 4C VFR license for day operations from DGCA.

2) The airport is licensed for operating B737-900 type or equivalent aircraft.

TRENDING STORIES See All

3) Kushinagar Airport has a single 3.2km by 45-meter long runway with an apron that can accommodate four B737-900 types of aircraft at a time.

4 This airport will provide direct access to pilgrims from across the world.

5) The Union Cabinet had in June last year approved the Kushinagar airport's status as an international facility, stating it will offer improved connectivity to the important Buddhist pilgrimage site.

6) Once this airport begins operating international flights, it will become the third functional international facility in the state.

7) At present, two international airports -- Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at Lucknow and Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Varanasi -- are operational in the state while another one is coming up at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar.

8) Kushinagar is a very ancient and important historical site, where Mahaparinirvana of Mahatma Buddha took place. Very large and beautiful Buddhist temples built by many countries are located here, where millions of domestic and foreign tourists from all over the world come to visit.

9) As per a report in PTI, the first flight from Bareilly Airport is beginning on 8 March 2021.

10) The operation of the airport will create many employment opportunities in the eastern region of the state and will ensure the social and economic development of the entire region.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.