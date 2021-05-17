Shahjahanpur: Amid the unprecedented second Covid wave, a girl from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpu has won laurels for assisting coronavirus patients, who are in need of oxygen, by delivering Oxygen cylinders on her Scooty.

26-year-old Arshi dubbed as 'Cylinder Waali Bitiya' has been supplying liquid medical oxygen on her Scooty.

"We struggled to find cylinders for my father. Now, I'm helping others due to a lack of government efforts. I get cylinders filled from my expenses. The government doesn't give them to home isolation cases," Arshi was quoted by news agency ANI.

While speaking to ANI, she informed, "I had privately acquired two cylinders of oxygen and now she gets those cylinders filled to help those in home isolation and who are in need of oxygen. Since the recovery of her father, I have got the cylinder filled 18 times. I have even supplied to the needy on her scooty."

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that nine medical oxygen plants have been approved for Ghaziabad and three for adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar district, news agency PTI reported.

The chief minister said this while on a one-day tour of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut to review the pandemic situation in these three districts of western UP.

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus, several COVID-19 patients and their kin in the region had been grappling with a shortage of medical facilities like hospital beds, oxygen and medicines.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 17,546 with 311 more fatalities while the infection tally climbed to 16,19,645 as 10,682 fresh coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday.

Of the fresh deaths, Meerut reported 27 followed by Lucknow (20), Kanpur (13), Chandauli and Basti (12), Mathura (10), the state government said in a statement. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,63,003.

