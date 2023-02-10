UP Global Investors Summit 2023: RIL to invest ₹75,000 cr in 4 yrs
The Reliance group will expanding the telecom network, including roll out of 5G services, retail and new energy business in the state
Oil to chemical, retail and telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced ₹75,000 crore investment over the next four years in Uttar Pradesh.
