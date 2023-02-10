The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow on Friday. To mark the unprecedented initiative by the UP government, a drone show was organised at the venue of of the summit in Lucknow.

The drone show was a spectacular event that featuring a coordinated flight of several drones equipped with LED lights, performing in unison to create dynamic aerial displays.

The drones were programmed to move in specific patterns, creating intricate designs and formations in the sky including the maps of India and UP. The drone show also featured Lord Ram, Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, the motif of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav’ and various other symbols depicting state's and nation's growth.

#WATCH | Drone show organised at the venue of Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow.



The three-day Summit began today.

Drone shows are a cutting-edge form of entertainment that combines technology, art, and performance, captivating audiences with their otherworldly beauty and high-tech precision.

The three-day event is aimed at attracting investment proposals worth ₹32.92 lakh crore and creating 92.50 lakh job opportunities in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the state's favorable atmosphere for industries, stating that Uttar Pradesh now meets all the criteria required to draw investment.

In his address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state has made the environment favourable for industrial development by improving law and order and introducing 25 sectoral policies for ease of doing business. The chief minister also highlighted the state's 'Nivesh Sarathi' portal and 'Nivesh Mitra' single-window portal for investors' convenience.

Prime Minister Modi praised Uttar Pradesh for its growth, good governance, peace, law and order, and stability, saying that the state was now known for these qualities and was driving the country's growth. He also spoke about the aspirations of the country's youth, who are pushing for development, and the increasing self-confidence of Indians, which is behind the growth of the country's economy.

The summit was attended by top leadership of the corporate world, business delegations, academia, think tanks, intellectuals, and several Union ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Governor Anandiben Patel.