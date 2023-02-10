UP Global Investors Summit 2023 takes flight with stunning drone display: Watch
The drone show also featured Lord Ram, Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, the motif of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav’ and various other symbols depicting state's and nation's growth
The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow on Friday. To mark the unprecedented initiative by the UP government, a drone show was organised at the venue of of the summit in Lucknow.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×