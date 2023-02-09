LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh's global investors summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) is set start on Friday. The summit, to be held from 10-12 February, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The three-day mega event is likely to be attended by several leading industrialists and Union ministers.

The UP government is expecting large number of representatives from various industries to attend the Uttar Pradesh's global investors summit.

“We are hopeful that a maximum number of representatives from leading industries will attend the summit," said Abhishek Prakash, CEO of Invest UP, in a statement. Invest UP is the key department organizing the UPGIS.

The state government had earlier set a target to attract investment proposals worth Rs10 trillion at the UPGIS 2023, but later revised it to Rs17.3 trillion.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the gathering on the first day of the summit. UP deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and other state cabinet ministers will also be present at the event.

Over 15 Union cabinet ministers, including finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and defence minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to attend the event.

According to the statement by the UP government, the list of participants for the UPGIS include Mukesh Aghi (USISPF), Swati Dalal (Abbott Nutrition), Navneet Agarwal (Agarwal Packers and Movers), Mahesh Sugru (Tata Motors), Uday Sinha (Ekana Group), Adil Zaidi (Ernst & Young), Dheeraj Kapoor (Flipkart), Dhruv Galgotia (Galgotia University), Dinesh Gupta (Green Ply), Rajeev Garg (Haldiram Group), Sanjeev Kakkar (Indian Oil Corporation), Pradeep Dixit (ITC), Ashish Agarwal (JBM Group), Amar Sinha (Radico Khaitan), Daniel Bircher (Zurich Airport Asia), JongBum Park (president and CEO- Samsung Southwest Asia), Pradeep Kumar Gupta (Sharda University), Kailash Chandra Jhanwar (Ultra Tech Cement) and Jagdish Gulati (United Group).

The UPGIS 2023 is being organized at a vacant land in Vrindavan Yojna in Lucknow.