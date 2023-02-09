UP global investors summit all set to start Friday
- The UP government is expecting large number of representatives from various industries to attend the Uttar Pradesh's global investors summit
LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh's global investors summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) is set start on Friday. The summit, to be held from 10-12 February, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×