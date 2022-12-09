UP Global Investors Summit to be ideal platform for global industry: Adityanath

The CM said after agriculture, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector offers maximum employment here. “With the inspiration of Prime Minister, we mapped the traditional enterprises of the state and made programs accordingly, so today more than 90 lakh MSME units are working, which have become the medium of employment for crores of youth. One district, One product is our innovative scheme. Each district has its own unique product and we are branding and marketing it. This scheme is proving to be of great help to us in increasing our exports," he said.