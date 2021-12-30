1 min read.Updated: 30 Dec 2021, 06:36 AM ISTLivemint
The CM also announced that arrangements will also be made to send money for two saris, one apron, and one headcap to the cooks directly in their account.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced an increase in the honorarium of part-time instructors and cooks in the Basic Education Department by ₹2,000 and ₹500 per month respectively.
