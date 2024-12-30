A seven-tier security circle has been established to ensure the safety of more than 40 crore people expected to visit Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government has said.

The local authorities have set up temporary police stations and checkpoints in urban and rural areas and near railway stations, bus terminals, airports, and other key routes.

The deployment of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, National Disaster Response Force, Central Armed Police Forces, BDD, and AS Check teams will further bolster security.

The UP government said in a statement on Sunday that units will be kept in reserve for the city and rural areas.

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba said 13 temporary police stations and 23 checkpoints are being established for reinforced security, bringing the total number of stations from 44 to 57.

Around 10,000 police personnel will be stationed across urban and rural areas of Prayagraj.

The Prayagraj Police Commissionerate's permanent and temporary infrastructure has been divided into eight zones, 18 sectors, 21 companies, two reserve companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), five companies of the PAC, four teams of the NDRF, 12 teams for AS Check and 4 BDD teams, the statement said.

Beginning from Paush Poornima on January 13, the grand event will take place over 45 days to conclude on Maha Shivratri on February 26.

The Indian Railways division recently launched the application to facilitate convenient and secure travel for pilgrims during the religious festival and pilgrimage that takes place every 12 years in India. If you are planning to visit Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in January then know all the details about Kumbh Rail Seva app for easier travel.