UP government formation: PM Modi hosts crucial meet at his residence. Read here

BJP’s Uttar Pradesh legislature party is to formally elect Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath as its leader in its meeting likely to be held on March 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hosted a crucial meeting at his residence over Uttar Pradesh government formation. Meanwhile, a senior leader told PTI earlier today that the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh legislature party is to formally elect Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath as its leader in its meeting likely to be held on March 24, a day before his swearing-in.
The March 25 swearing-in of Adityanath is to be held in Ikana Stadium on Shaheed Path in Lucknow. The grand swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by a galaxy of senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda, besides other central ministers.
"The date of the meeting of the BJP legislature party is yet to be finalised. However, there is a possibility that the meeting will be held on March 24," a senior UP BJP leader told PTI on Sunday.
