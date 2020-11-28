UP Governor Anandiben Patel gives assent to ordinance on 'unlawful conversion'

The Uttar Pradesh ordinance on unlawful conversion was promulgated after the approval of state Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday.

Governor Patel today gave assent to an ordinance against forcible or "dishonest" religious conversions. The UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, was cleared by the State Cabinet earlier this week.

CM Adityanath had earlier this week approved the draft ordinance to curb forcible or "dishonest" religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years.

According to it, a marriage will be declared “null and void" if the conversion of a woman is solely for that purpose, and those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate.

The ordinance further said that the burden to prove that a conversion was not done through misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, fraudulent means or for marriage would be on the person who caused the conversion or the person who facilitated it.

In recent weeks, BJP-run states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have revealed plans to enact laws to counter alleged attempts to convert Hindu women to Islam in the guise of marriage, which party leaders often refer to as “love jihad".

