Uttar Pradesh government issued an order saying that liquor shops in the state will be allowed to remain open till the pre-COVID timing from 10 am to 10 pm.

Earlier, the shops were only allowed to remain open till 9 pm during weekends.

UP Excise Department gave instructions to all District Excise Officers the development regarding the order which will be applicable to all shops outside the containment zone.

The order was issued by UP Additional Excise Commissioner saying that "liquor shops will be allowed to stay open from 10 am to 10 pm."

Liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh were closed down completely shut down during the lockdown imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.The liquor shops were later allowed to reopen on 4 May.

Initially the shops were allowed to operate only till 7pm then.

Later , when the Uttar Pradesh government announced weekend curbs to stop the spread of the virus, it made the closure rule applicable to liquor vends as well.

It was in July when not only were they allowed to operate during weekends but also could remain open till 9pm.

This move comes as active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh have reached 26,652, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile with 2,018 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally of Uttar Pradesh shot up to 4,74,054 on Tuesday, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 6,940 with 38 more people succumbing to it.

"The number of active cases in the state is 26,267, while 4,40,847 patients have been treated and discharged. The death toll due to the disease has reached 6,940," a health bulletin said.

Of the fresh deaths, the maximum of six were reported from Lucknow, four from Kanpur, three from Sitapur, two each from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Moradabad, Lakhimpur and Azamgarh, besides other districts, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 188 were reported from Lucknow, 198 from Allahabad, 168 from Lakhimpur Kheri, 151 from Gautam Buddh Nagar and 120 from Ghaziabad.

A total of 1,38,155 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to 1,42,76,788, the bulletin said.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the maximum of 870 deaths have been reported from Lucknow, 728 from Kanpur, 325 from Varanasi, 322 from Allahabad, 317 from Meerut and 306 from Gorakhpur, it added.

*With inputs from agencies

