In a further easing of Covid-19 curbs, the Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the opening of cinema halls in the state from today.

In other things which will be allowed to open since the restrictions were imposed in the state to curb the spread of covid 19 includes cinema halls, multiplex cinema halls, gyms and sports stadia from Monday to Friday while adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

However, these relaxations are not for containment zones in the state, adding that swimming pools will also remain closed till further orders.

In the entrance points of cinema halls, multiplex cinema halls, gyms and sports stadia, provisions of pulse oxymeters, thermometers and sanitisers have to be made and COVID-19 helpdesks be established, according to asenior official of the state government.

Use of masks and social distancing norms are also to be adhered to, the statement added.However, these relaxations are not for containment zones in the state.

Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh:

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,640 on Sunday with one more fatality, while 128 new cases pushed the infection count to 17,06,621, according to an official statement issued here. The only COVID-19 death was reported from Sitapur, it said. Of the 128 fresh cases, 13 were reported from Lucknow and 11 from Allahabad.

In the past 24 hours, 305 people recovered from the disease and were discharged, taking the overall recoveries so far to 16,81,717, the statement from the UP government said.

The count of active cases stands at 2,264, it said.





