UP govt allows relaxation in Covid-related curbs from today. Check details

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,640 on Sunday with one more fatality, while 128 new cases pushed the infection count to 17,06,621, according to an official statement issued here. The only COVID-19 death was reported from Sitapur, it said. Of the 128 fresh cases, 13 were reported from Lucknow and 11 from Allahabad.

