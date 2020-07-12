Home >News >India >UP govt announces complete lockdown on weekends to check covid-19 spread

LUCKNOW : To stop the spread of COVID-19 infection, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement strict lockdown across the state on weekends, a senior official said on Sunday.

"The lockdown on weekends will be implemented from the coming Saturday and Sunday especially in the crowded areas. The markets and offices will remain closed on these days. However, the banks will remain open," Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi told PTI.

"This is being done basically to stop the spread of infection through unwanted physical movement. Economic activities will, however, not suffer," he added.

The lockdown will remain effective in both urban and rural areas of the state.

"It (lockdown) will be in place for the month of July at least," Awasthi said.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
UP Coronavirus update: There are 10,373 active cases. (ANI)

55-hour Covid lockdown in UP from today: What will remain open, closed explained

2 min read . 10 Jul 2020
Office rooms and corridors being sanitised at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru (ANI)

Karnataka: Complete lockdown in Bengaluru from 14-22 July as Covid-19 cases rise

3 min read . 11 Jul 2020
The officials told PTI that as there are a large number of people in India now who have recovered from the deadly virus. (Mint)

Govt updates self-declaration form for flyers as Covid-19 recovery improves

1 min read . 01:12 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout