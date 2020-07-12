New Delhi: Amid coronavirus pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued fresh 'Unlock' guidelines for the state.

As part of the guidelines all markets will allowed to remain open from Monday to Friday and during the weekends they'll remain shut when sanitization process will be undertaken at these markets.

The decision comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting on Sunday with the officers of 'Covid-19 management team-11'.

While talking about the door-to-door survey being carried out in the state, the CM also directed for ramping up of Covid-19 testing to 50,000 tests every day.

Yogi also said people in Kanpur, Ballia, Kushinagar, Varanasi and Deoria must be extra cautious about the virus.

Earlier on Sunday, a senior state official told PTI that the Uttar Pradesh government will implement lockdown on weekends to stop spread of Covid-19, said a senior state official on Sunday.

"The lockdown on weekends will be implemented from the coming Saturday and Sunday especially in the crowded areas. The markets and offices will remain closed on these days. However, the banks will remain open," Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi told PTI.

"This is being done basically to stop the spread of infection through unwanted physical movement. Economic activities will, however, not suffer," he added.

The lockdown will remain effective in both urban and rural areas of the state, the official said.

"It (lockdown) will be in place for the month of July at least," Awasthi said.

Currently, there's an ongoing 55-hour lockdown implemented in the state, which started from 10 pm 10 July, which would continue till 13 July, 5 am.

As of Saturday, there were 11,490 active Covid-19 cases in UP. While 22,689 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 913 have died.

At 918, Gautam Buddh Nagar has the third-highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after adjoining Ghaziabad district (1,206) and Lucknow (1,149).

