UP govt announces night curfew, other restrictions. Check details

UP govt announces night curfew, other restrictions. Check details1 min read . 11:32 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh govt has imposed night curfew in the state from December 25 from 11 pm-5 am
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Uttar Pradesh govt has imposed night curfew in the state from December 25 from 11 pm-5 am
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth-led Uttar Pradesh govt on Friday imposed night curfew in the state from December 25, from 11 pm-5 am, as a preventive measure against new covid variant - Omicron. The state govt has also put various restrictions in place including that not more than 200 people can be allowed in weddings, reported news agency ANI.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth-led Uttar Pradesh govt on Friday imposed night curfew in the state from December 25, from 11 pm-5 am, as a preventive measure against new covid variant - Omicron. The state govt has also put various restrictions in place including that not more than 200 people can be allowed in weddings, reported news agency ANI.
India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358, 114 of which have either recovered or migrated, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358, 114 of which have either recovered or migrated, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday urged the central government to stop political rallies from being held in election-bound states amid rising cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday urged the central government to stop political rallies from being held in election-bound states amid rising cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country amid fresh concerns sparked by the outbreak of highly transmissible Omicron variant and stressed the need to be 'satark' (vigilant) and 'saavdhan' (cautious).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country amid fresh concerns sparked by the outbreak of highly transmissible Omicron variant and stressed the need to be 'satark' (vigilant) and 'saavdhan' (cautious).
While asserting that the government is alert and seized of the evolving scenario, he added that the fight against the pandemic is not over yet and highlighted the "paramount importance" of Covid-safe behaviour, a statement from the PMO said.
While asserting that the government is alert and seized of the evolving scenario, he added that the fight against the pandemic is not over yet and highlighted the "paramount importance" of Covid-safe behaviour, a statement from the PMO said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!