The Uttar Pradesh government today announced an ex-gratia of ₹45 lakh and a government job for the kin of four farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident yesterday.

The state government has also announced that a retired High Court judge would probe the issue.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh police Prashant Kumar said: "Government will give ₹45 lakhs and a government job to the families of four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given ₹10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaints. Retired High Court judge will probe the matter."

The ADG also informed that no leader of any political party will be allowed to visit the district because Section 144 of CrPC is in place.

MeanwhileBhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national president Naresh Tikait has asked BJP workers not to visit the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, saying farmers are angry over the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

Addressing a kisan panchayat at the BKU headquarters in Sisoli on Sunday night, he alleged that the BJP was trying to defame the farmers' agitation by provoking violence.

He asked the BJP workers not to visit the rural areas to avoid any untoward incident.

The remarks came after eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

