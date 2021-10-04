Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh police Prashant Kumar said: "Government will give ₹45 lakhs and a government job to the families of four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given ₹10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaints. Retired High Court judge will probe the matter."

