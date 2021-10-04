Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Lakhimpur violence: UP govt announces 45 lakh, govt jobs for families of 4 deceased farmers

Lakhimpur violence: UP govt announces 45 lakh, govt jobs for families of 4 deceased farmers

Premium
A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri.
1 min read . 01:57 PM IST Livemint

  • The state government has also announced that a retired High Court judge would probe the issue.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Uttar Pradesh government today announced an ex-gratia of 45 lakh and a government job for the kin of four farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident yesterday.

The Uttar Pradesh government today announced an ex-gratia of 45 lakh and a government job for the kin of four farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident yesterday.

The state government has also announced that a retired High Court judge would probe the issue.

The state government has also announced that a retired High Court judge would probe the issue.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh police Prashant Kumar said: "Government will give 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given 10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaints. Retired High Court judge will probe the matter."

Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh police Prashant Kumar said: "Government will give 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given 10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaints. Retired High Court judge will probe the matter."

The ADG also informed that no leader of any political party will be allowed to visit the district because Section 144 of CrPC is in place.

The ADG also informed that no leader of any political party will be allowed to visit the district because Section 144 of CrPC is in place.

MeanwhileBhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national president Naresh Tikait has asked BJP workers not to visit the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, saying farmers are angry over the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

MeanwhileBhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national president Naresh Tikait has asked BJP workers not to visit the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, saying farmers are angry over the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

Addressing a kisan panchayat at the BKU headquarters in Sisoli on Sunday night, he alleged that the BJP was trying to defame the farmers' agitation by provoking violence.

Addressing a kisan panchayat at the BKU headquarters in Sisoli on Sunday night, he alleged that the BJP was trying to defame the farmers' agitation by provoking violence.

He asked the BJP workers not to visit the rural areas to avoid any untoward incident.

He asked the BJP workers not to visit the rural areas to avoid any untoward incident.

The remarks came after eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

No state should deny ₹50,000 to kin of those who lost ...

Premium

70% of India's adult population given 1st dose of Covid ...

Premium

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Heavy traffic snarls at Delhi ...

Premium

This country admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus

The remarks came after eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

No state should deny ₹50,000 to kin of those who lost ...

Premium

70% of India's adult population given 1st dose of Covid ...

Premium

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Heavy traffic snarls at Delhi ...

Premium

This country admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!