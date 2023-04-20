UP govt bans religious events on roads ahead of Eid, Akshaya Tritiya2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 06:57 AM IST
Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police (DGP) R K Vishwakarma, and other senior officials held a review meeting with all field officials posted in the state through video conferencing and issued necessary guidelines.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued directions regarding holding programs in the state and ordered that no religious event will be held by obstructing roads and traffic. This came in view of upcoming festivals like Eid and Akshay Tritiya.
