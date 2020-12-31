OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UP govt cautions people against sharing Aadhar, OTPs for anti-Covid inoculation
The state’s priority is to vaccinate frontline anti-Covid workers.
The state’s priority is to vaccinate frontline anti-Covid workers.

UP govt cautions people against sharing Aadhar, OTPs for anti-Covid inoculation

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 06:11 AM IST PTI

  • A Gorakhpur district health official said the state government has launched no plan as yet to get general people inoculated against Covid
  • The phone calls being made allegedly on behalf of the state health officials to the general public to get themselves registered for inoculation after sharing their Aadhaar card OTP, bank details etc are sham

Gorakhpur: The Uttar Pradesh Health Department has cautioned people against falling prey to tricksters seeking Aadhar card numbers, one-time-passwords and bank details telephonically on the pretext of getting them registered for anti-Covid vaccination.

A Gorakhpur district health official said the state government has launched no plan as yet to get general people inoculated against Covid as the state’s priority is to vaccinate frontline anti-Covid workers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Indian Railways to resume services of Nilgiri Mountain Railway from today. Check timings and schedule

1 min read . 07:05 AM IST
SBI is offering a new facility to its customers that will allow them to file their income tax return (ITR) for 'free'.

SBI introduces ‘free’ facility for filing income tax return

1 min read . 06:49 AM IST
Indian navy ships Shivalik & Kadmatt carrying out Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Russian Federation Navy (RuFN) ships Varyag, Admiral Panteleyev & Pechenga in the Eastern Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

China deploying 'en masse' underwater drones in Indian Ocean: Report

2 min read . 06:02 AM IST
The subject expert panel set up by Drugs Controller General of India is likely to next meet on Friday. REUTERS

India defers nod to SII, Bharat Bio vaccines

3 min read . 06:01 AM IST

Also Read | The march of 2020 in 10 key long reads

Accordingly, the phone calls being made allegedly on behalf of the state Health Department officials to the general public to get themselves registered for inoculation after sharing their Aadhar card numbers, OTP, bank details etc are sham and people must not fall prey to such calls, Gorakhpur CMO Dr Srikant Tiwari said.

"There is no need of giving any detail to anyone in the name of registration for vaccination as people could become victims of cyber crimes," he cautioned.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout