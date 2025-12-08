UP govt sets up SIT to investigate codeine cough syrup illegal trade, 32 held

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the illegal storage and distribution of codeine-based cough syrups and other pharmaceutical drugs across five districts of the state.

The government also stated that not a single casualty has been reported in the state due to codeine-based cough syrups.

Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad said the government was taking the matter "very seriously", and an SIT -- headed by an Inspector General (IG) rank officer -- is being constituted to probe into the trafficking network.

"On the directions of the chief minister, an SIT under an IG-level officer is being constituted to probe the illegal diversion and trade spread across five districts. The SIT will also include officials from the Food and Drug Safety Authority (FDSA)," Prasad told reporters.

"This SIT will regularly review all ongoing probes, connect every lead emerging from the information obtained from the accused, decide further action accordingly, and carry out an in-depth probe into all financial transactions involved," he said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna said the investigation so far had exposed a network of major "super stockists" allegedly involved in illegal diversion of highly regulated codeine-based cough syrups, often used as intoxicants.

He said three of the five key super-stockists identified in the case have been arrested. These include, Bhola Jaiswal, father of Shubham Jaiswal, from Varanasi; Vibhor Rana from Saharanpur, and Saurabh Tyagi from Ghaziabad.

Two other major hoarders of codeine-based syrups -- notified under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act -- are under investigation, and action is underway, the DGP said.

According to him, a massive recovery of the contraband has been made from multiple districts of the state.

"So far, around 3.5 lakh bottles, valued at approximately ₹4.5 crore, have been recovered. We have arrested a total of 32 people associated with this illegal trade," he said.

DGP Krishna said investigators have found evidence of the regulated cough syrups being trafficked across the India-Nepal and India-Bangladesh borders.

"Evidence has emerged of consignments heading towards Nepal and Bangladesh. We are developing these leads, verifying financial transactions through banking channels, and confirming the money trail," he added.

The DGP also cautioned against misinformation circulating on social media and other online platforms regarding the probe.

"A lot of things appear on social and digital media without proof and without facts. We are collecting financial evidence. Names have surfaced based on verified money transactions. Illegal diversion was done by sending consignments to places and individuals who had no valid licence -- even to handcart vendors," he said.

When asked about reports that accused Shubham Jaiswal had fled abroad, Krishna said, "If required, we will go for extradition."

He added that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also taken up the matter, dismissing social media claims on attempts to influence the probe as "baseless".

FDSA Commissioner Roshan Jacob said the chief minister had directed a thorough investigation into the illegal diversion of narcotics-category medicines, including codeine-based cough syrups.

She also clarified that such syrups were not banned drugs, but controlled under Schedule H.

"It falls under Schedule H and must be sold only against a prescription. There is nothing wrong in possessing or selling it legally. The problem arises when huge quantities are supplied without supporting documents, without proper purchase and sale records. That is when, as the licensing authority, we consider it a violation," Jacob explained.

She said there is no link between action in Uttar Pradesh and the recent incident in Madhya Pradesh were several children died allegedly after consuming toxic cough syrup.

"There is no connection with any deadly cough syrup incident of MP. All districts have confirmed this," she said.

Jacob added that the department had initiated strict administrative proceedings against those involved in the illegal trade. "We have issued notices for cancellation of around 280 drug licences. Action is also being taken against department officials wherever lapses are found," she said.

According to an official statement issued here, during preliminary verification of key inputs received from the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh, a special team of the FSDA along with various drug inspectors examined two codeine cough syrup manufacturing units based in Himachal Pradesh, three such manufacturers in Uttarakhand, one facility of a Haryana-based manufacturer, and the super-stockist of a multinational manufacturer, Shaili Traders, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Records and information relating to the manufacture, storage, sales and distribution of codeine-based cough syrups were obtained during these inspections, the statement said.

Examination of the information and documents revealed that these firms had repeatedly sold large quantities of codeine-based cough syrup to select drug establishments in certain Uttar Pradesh districts.

According to the statement, it was also found that certain firms and individuals had been illegally diverting codeine phosphate'-based pharmaceutical drugs (cough syrups) for non-medical use, facilitating their abuse as intoxicants -- an act that falls under the category of organised crime.