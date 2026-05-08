UP govt dismisses five doctors, orders action against 16 health officials over alleged negligence, misconduct

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday directed strict action against multiple health officials, including the termination of five doctors, over alleged negligence, misconduct and irregularities within the health department, news agency PTI reported.

Here's what the official statement said According to an official statement issued by Pathak's office, five medical officers were dismissed for remaining absent from duty for a prolonged period without informing their superiors and for staying away from medical work.

“Those dismissed include Dr Alaknanda of the district hospital in Gorakhpur, Dr Ramji Bhardwaj posted under the Kushinagar Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Saurabh Singh posted under the Balrampur CMO, Dr Viklesh Kumar Sharma of CHC Jagdishpur in Amethi and Dr Monica Verma of CHC Dibiyapur in Auraiya,” it stated.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mustard oil or olive oil? Gurugram surgeon settles the viral debate

The government also ordered departmental disciplinary proceedings against 16 medical officers, including Ambedkar Nagar CMO Dr Sanjay Kumar Shaival and Deputy CMO Dr Sanjay Verma, over alleged irregularities in the registration and renewal process of private hospitals, nursing homes and ultrasound centres, it added, as reported by PTI.

According to the statement, "the two officers were found guilty of deliberately violating government norms, misusing their positions and showing negligence in clearing files for personal interests."

“A preliminary inquiry conducted by a three-member committee, including an Additional District Magistrate, reportedly confirmed several complaints against them, following which Pathak ordered strict action.”

Also Read | Not just mood swings: Early signs of bipolar disorder people often miss

Departmental proceedings were also ordered against Hardoi Medical Superintendent Dr Manoj Kumar Singh for allegedly failing to act against unauthorised private hospitals operating in the district and neglecting official responsibilities.

Advertisement

The health department has also sought an explanation from the Hardoi CMO over assigning senior-level responsibilities to a junior doctor despite the availability of senior officers in the district, PTI reported.

The statement said action has also been initiated against several doctors in separate cases related to alleged negligence in treatment, administrative lapses, improper medico-legal examinations and misconduct with colleagues.

Also Read | India looks to bar cough syrup for babies under two

Among them are Dr Shameem Akhtar of Prayagraj, a doctor and a pharmacist posted at CHC Lambhua in Sultanpur, and two doctors at the district hospital in Mathura, accused of negligence in preparing medico-legal reports in an assault case.

Departmental proceedings were also ordered against doctors posted in Balrampur, Varanasi, Badaun, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sambhal and other districts for alleged negligence in medical duties.

Advertisement

In a separate case, Dr Rituj Agrawal, an associate professor in the orthopaedics department at the government medical college in Badaun, is facing disciplinary proceedings over allegations of abusing and misbehaving with a woman doctor and another colleague.

Meanwhile, two doctors — Dr Pratibha Yadav of Bahraich and Dr Rakesh Singh of Mathura — have received censure punishment in separate cases related to alleged negligence.

The statement further said that the deputation of Dr Aditya Pandey, who was posted with the State Health Agency under the cashless treatment scheme for government employees, has been terminated with immediate effect for alleged misconduct and inappropriate behaviour towards a colleague.

He has been sent back to his original posting in Raebareli, and departmental action has also been ordered, it added.

Advertisement

The government has also directed that salary increments be withheld in several cases. Dr Lalmani, currently posted in Hamirpur, has been punished with the permanent stoppage of three salary increments and a censure penalty over allegations of extorting patients and misbehaving during an earlier posting in Azamgarh.

Four increments of Dr Santosh Singh of Balrampur and two increments of Dr Nisha Bundela of Jhansi have also been withheld.

The government has ordered strict action against those who violate norms and neglect their duties.

Action has also been directed against Dr Pawan Sahu, an orthopaedic surgeon at the trauma centre in Moth, Jhansi, after allegations of private practice against him were found to be true, the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)