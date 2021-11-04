Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP govt extends PM free ration scheme till Holi, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

UP govt extends PM free ration scheme till Holi, announces CM Yogi Adityanath

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
1 min read . 05:38 AM IST Livemint

Under PMGKAY, 5 Kg per person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act. 

On the occasion of 'Deepotsava' celebrations in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) will be extended till Holi.

"Today is a sacred occasion and to fulfil the dream of Ram Rajya, we are extending the (PM-GKAY) free ration scheme till Holi. Under this, we'll not only provide rice and wheat but we'll also give pulses, salt & edible oil," said Adityanath.

On this 'Deepotsava' celebration, the UP's Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University jointly entered into Guinness World Records for "largest display of oil lamps".

"Today we've lit up 9 lakh earthen lamps. I want to extend my greetings to everyone on this Deepotsav program," Adityanath said/

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the Prime Minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.

Under PMGKAY, 5 Kg per person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act. 

