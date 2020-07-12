Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >UP govt forms panel to probe Kanpur ambush, Vikas Dubey's encounter
Notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in killing of eight policemen in the Kanpur encounter recently, being apprehended by police personnel after a nearly week-long manhunt, in Ujjain

UP govt forms panel to probe Kanpur ambush, Vikas Dubey's encounter

1 min read . 03:55 PM IST PTI

A one-member commission to probe the Kanpur ambush and the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, panel will be headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Shashi Kant Agarwal and submit its report in two months

KANPUR : The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday constituted a one-member commission to probe the Kanpur ambush and the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday constituted a one-member commission to probe the Kanpur ambush and the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey.

The panel will be headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Shashi Kant Agarwal and submit its report in two months, a government statement said. It will be based in Kanpur.

The panel will be headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Shashi Kant Agarwal and submit its report in two months, a government statement said. It will be based in Kanpur.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

According to the statement, the panel will also probe the gangster's "relationship" with police and people from various departments.

It will suggest ways so as to prevent such a repetition in future, it said.

A government spokesperson said in the statement that the killing of eight policemen in the ambush on the intervening night of July 2 and 3 by Vikas Dubey and his henchmen and the gangster’s encounter on July 10 is a “subject of public importance".

“Hence, its probe is essential," the spokesperson said, adding that panel will also probe "all encounters in the period from July 2-3 to 10."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated