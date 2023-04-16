UP govt forms probe committee, Atiq Ahmed's shooters sent to 14-day judicial custody - Top updates2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 07:54 PM IST
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was shot dead on Saturday night in the middle of a televised interaction.
Amid furore over the death of Atiq Ahmed, the Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a three-member judicial commission to look into the matter. The gangster-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on Saturday night in the middle of a televised interaction. Meanwhile, the shooters were produced before a Prayagraj court on Sunday before being sent to 14 day judicial custody.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×