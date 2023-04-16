Amid furore over the death of Atiq Ahmed, the Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a three-member judicial commission to look into the matter. The gangster-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on Saturday night in the middle of a televised interaction. Meanwhile, the shooters were produced before a Prayagraj court on Sunday before being sent to 14 day judicial custody.
Here are the latest updates:
- Police patrolling was intensified on Sunday in Prayagraj's Chakiya area where gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's house is located. The Uttar Pradesh police tightened security across the state with prohibitory orders under section 144 being issued in all districts. Internet services remain shut in Prayagraj district.
- The UP government has constituted a 3 member probe team. The commission will be headed by high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, and retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh will be its members. It will submit its report to the government within two months.
- The shooters - identified as Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari - were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Prayagraj court in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
- The three assailants who killed gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf had posed as journalists, carrying video cameras, mike and media identity cards. They used made-in-Turkiye pistols as they fired indiscriminately from point-blank range.
- The bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf have been taken to the Kasari Masari graveyard in an ambulance. They were handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Sunday for performing the last rites.
- Less than a day earlier, Atiq's son Asad had been buried at the same graveyard after being here killed during a police encounter. He had been an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.
- Meanwhile, the Congress has accused the central government of indulging in "headline manipulation" and diverting attention from former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satypal Malik's allegations over the 2019 Pulwama attack.
(With inputs from agencies)
