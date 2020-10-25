Subscribe
Home >News >India >UP govt gives nod for 600 crore data centre park near Greater Noida
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

UP govt gives nod for 600 crore data centre park near Greater Noida

1 min read . 05:28 AM IST Staff Writer

The Yogi Adityanath government gave approval to this high-profile project which will be set up by the Hiranandani group

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh govt has given approval to establish a data centre park near Greater Noida to generate employment opportunities for the youth in the state.

The Yogi Adityanath government gave approval to this high-profile project which will be set up by the Hiranandani group near Greater Noida on a 20 acre plot, a government release said on Saturday.

The project cost of the data centre park is over 600 crore.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to facilitate land allotment for the ambitious project and also enable its operation without any problem, the statement said.

The Hirandani Group, the real estate developers of Mumbai, has earlier set up similar data centre parks in Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Since these data centres consume large amounts of energy, the government has also made adequate arrangements for uninterrupted power supply which will be provided through the 'Open Access Scheme'.

In the absence of adequate data centres, data is largely stored in locations outside the country but with this data park it will now be safely kept here, it added.

