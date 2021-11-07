UP govt grants interest waiver on bill arrears for electricity consumers

Uttar Pradesh government has launched an interest waiver scheme for electricity consumers on their bill arrears as defaults increased in the state.

“Under the scheme, interest on arrears would be waived off for certain category of consumers," UP Minister for Energy and Additional Source of Energy Srikant Sharma told reporters on Sunday.

The UP minister said the money realised from the scheme will help improvement the department which is already running at a deficit of ₹90,000 crore.

The interest waiver scheme has been introduced as roughly 70 per cent of rural consumers are unable to deposit their bills in time, while 25 per cent of urban consumers have turned defaulters due to the non-payment of bills in time, informed Sharma.

The minister further said that timely payment of bills by all will help ensure uninterrupted cheap power supply for consumers in the state.

In this regard, interest on arrears has not only been waived off but the facility to pay the arrears in six easy instalments has also been extended for domestic consumers, the minister said.

According to the minister, for the first time, commercial consumers have been brought under the ambit of the scheme.

Respite has also been provided to small shopkeepers hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Full interest on arrears of shopkeepers for the under-two-kilowatts consumption category has been waived off, while 50 per cent interest on arrears of shopkeepers under the 2-5 kilowatt category will be waived off, the minister said.

The objective of introducing the scheme is to fulfil the commitment of the government to provide a cheap, uninterrupted power supply, the minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

