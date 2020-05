UP govt hikes liquor prices, hopes to net in 2,350 crore this fiscal

LUCKNOW : The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to increase liquor prices by ₹5 to ₹400 per bottle depending on its size and category of the drink.

The decision to increase the price was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, adding the hike is likely to fetch a revenue of ₹2,350 crore to the state exchequer in fiscal 2020-21.

Giving details of increase in prices of various categories of liquor, Khanna said prices of country-made liquors have been increased by ₹5 per bottle.

"A bottle available for ₹65 will now be available at ₹70. Similarly, a bottle of country-made liquor costing ₹75 will now be available at ₹80," Khanna said.

As far as prices of India-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) is concerned, in the economy class, the price of a 180 ml-bottle has been increased by ₹10 while a bottle in the range of 180 ml to 500 ml will see a hike of ₹20, Khanna said. The price of an IMFL bottle above 500 ml capacity will undergo an increase of ₹30, he said, adding the medium category liquors too would undergo similar price hike.

As far as regular and premium classes of IMFLs are concerned, the minister said, the prices of 180 ml bottles have been increased by ₹20, 180 ml to 500 ml bottles by ₹30 and for bottles above 500 ml by ₹50. The imported liquor will see a hike of ₹100 for a 180 ml-bottle, ₹200 for a bottle in the range of 180 ml to 500 ml and ₹400 for a bottle which is above 500 ml capacity.

The hike in prices will come into effect from Wednesday-Thursday midnight.

"The hike is likely to earn a revenue of ₹2,350 crore for the state government," said Khanna.

The UP Government in a statement issued later said, "The Cabinet decided to revise the maximum retail price of various types of liquors by charging additional Special Additional Consideration Fee." The UP finance minister also said, "Following the imposition of nationwide lockdown, the sale of liquor in the state also came to a halt. People who could not control and check their food habits resorted to buying illicit liquor, when they could not get normal liquor. As a result of this, there were reports of illicit liquor being made on a large scale in villages."

The minister added that “over 80,000 litres of illicit liquor were seized till May 4, while 499 illicit liquor manufacturing units were busted in the state. More than 3,500 FIRs were registered and nearly 3,600 persons were arrested in this connection". Khanna said the situation took an ugly turn, when three friends in Ghaziabad consumed sanitiser, when they did not get liquor. "This incident took place in Ghaziabad where a case in this regard has been registered at Modinagar police station. Sanitisers have alcohol. In Kanpur too, some persons died after consuming illicit liquor," Khanna said.

Share Via