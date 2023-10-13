UP govt hospital ‘forgets’ body in morgue for 17 days, Deputy CM orders probe
UP govt probes after deceased patient's body left unattended in morgue for 17 days
The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a probe after the body of a deceased patient was left unattended in the morgue for 17 days. The individual had been admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida on July 22 after suffering a brain stroke and passed away on September 23. The hospital however ‘forgot’ about the body for nearly three weeks as repeated calls for a guardian went unanswered.