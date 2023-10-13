UP govt hospital ‘forgets’ body in morgue for 17 days, Deputy CM orders probe

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a probe after the body of a deceased patient was left unattended in the morgue for 17 days. The individual had been admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida on July 22 after suffering a brain stroke and passed away on September 23. The hospital however ‘forgot’ about the body for nearly three weeks as repeated calls for a guardian went unanswered.

A statement by GIMS said that the individual who brought the patient to the hospital had remained inaccessible during the entire course of treatment (and afterwards). While treatment was provided free of cost, the hospital had eventually contacted the local Kasna police station about the matter.

"The institute staff had carelessly kept the body in the freezer for 17 days and forgot about it. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said the entire incident will be investigated and strict action will be taken against those responsible," the state government said.

Pathak is also the state health minister.

Officials have now been instructed to investigate the matter. The principal secretary of the Medical Education Department has also been asked to seek clarification from the director of GIMS.

"The entire treatment for over two months was provided free of cost to the patient and teams from multiple departments were looking after this patient…There are three destitute patients admitted in the hospital, which are left by the police or some attendants and it is very difficult to manage these patients for their day to day care and disposal," the hospital added.

(With inputs from agencies)

