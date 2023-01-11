UP govt imposes section 144 in Lucknow till 10 Feb. Check the restrictions here2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 08:27 PM IST
Expecting a rush during the upcoming festive and other events, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday imposed restrictions under Section 144 in Lucknow which will remain in force till 10 February. According to the officials of the government, the decision was taken in view of events like Republic Day, Makar Sankranti, and several entrance examinations.