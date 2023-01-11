Expecting a rush during the upcoming festive and other events, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday imposed restrictions under Section 144 in Lucknow which will remain in force till 10 February. According to the officials of the government, the decision was taken in view of events like Republic Day, Makar Sankranti, and several entrance examinations.

The orders were issued by Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordiya and will remain in effect till 10 February. The restrictions under the order include no protest outside the state assembly.

Entry into the state assembly with tractor trolley, horse cart, cylinders, or ignitable and dangerous weapons will remain prohibited, and shooting through drones is also not allowed within one kilometer of government offices and the state legislative assembly.

The order also bans the use of loudspeakers by any means from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

In other news from the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that it has distributed more than 1,79,740 blankets to the needy over the past 10 days on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, amid several cold weather conditions.

The recent distribution expands the total number of blanket distributions to around 4.66 lahks and the program will continue all across the 75 districts of the state.

"The blankets have been distributed in Prayagraj, Pilibhit, Hardoi, Hathras, Ayodhya, and Aligarh, at a fast pace so far. The officers of all the districts are also diligently engaged in distribution and monitoring the distribution," as per the officials.

"Very dense fog observed in many places over Haryana; in some pockets over Punjab; in isolated pockets over West UP, West Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; Dense fog in many places East UP and in some areas of Bihar around 8.30 A.M in the morning," Indian Meteorological Department informed on Wednesday.

(With inputs from ANI)