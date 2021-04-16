Uttar Pradesh govt on Friday announced Sunday lockdown in the state amidst the rise in Covid cases, reported ANI. The restrictions will come into effect at 8 PM Saturday night and remain in place till Monday 7 AM.

All essential services will be exempted from the restrictions.

The govt further added that a fine of ₹1000 wi be imposed for not wearing masks and violating covid curfew.

"There will be a weekly closure in all rural and urban areas of the state on Sunday.Only sanitation, sanitisation and emergency services will operate during this period. Necessary awareness works should also be done in this regard," an official statement said here quoting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath .

The govt said that all markets, offices, gyms, auditoriums, and cinema halls will be closed.

All government and private offices will be closed and a massive sanitisation programme will be carried out across all 75 districts. Essential services have been exempted from the lockdown.

The state on Thursday reported 104 deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, pushing the fatality count to 9,480 and the total infection number to 7,66,360.





