LUCKNOW : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has lifted the ban on the manufacture and sale of 'paan masala'. Govt has also reiterated the ban on sale of 'gutka' and tobacco.

According to the UP govt officials the order is for plain paan masala only. The ban on the manufacture, storage and sale of tobacco and nicotine-free pan masala/gutkha in the state will continue unchanged.

The state government has also allowed stationery and book shops to open in the green and orange zones, maintaining social distancing norms.

Though many government and private schools have started giving online classes amid the lockdown, students claimed the unavailability of books was affecting the studies.

The sale of books and stationery has been welcomed by parents and students who said that online classes, in the absence of books, were making studying difficult for them.

"We have been getting queries from parents on how students can study without books. The concrete studies can start only when students have books," said Rita Kaushal, a teacher in a local secondary school.

