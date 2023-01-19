UP govt opposes bail plea of Lakhimpur Kheri case accused in SC

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in RTikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against the then Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.
In the Supreme Court of India, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday opposed the bail plea of Union Minister Ajay Kumar's son, who is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
“Crime is grave," Additional Advocate General for Uttar Pradesh Garima Prashad told a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J K Maheshwari.
"It is a grave and heinous crime and will send a wrong signal to society," she said. Hearing in the matter is underway.
The court also conducted trail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on January 12. The prosecution produced its witness Jagjeet Singh who is also a complainant in the case, District Government Counsel (criminal) Arvind Tripathi said.
Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR. Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.
Two FIRs (number 219 and number 220) in connection with the violence were lodged. Later, the Uttar Pradesh police had arrested Ashish in the case.
Complainant Jagjeet Singh had lodged an FIR (number 219) in connection with the deaths of four farmers and a journalist implicating Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra alias Monu as prime accused.
On December 6 last year, the trial court had framed charges against Ashish Mishra and 12 others for alleged offences of murder, criminal conspiracy and others in the case of mowing down of protesting farmers in October 2021 in Lakhimpur Kheri, paving the way for the start of the trial.
