UP govt orders closure of schools as Covid cases surge. Details
Omicron surge: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday ordered closure of all schools till January 16 and said the night curfew will continue to be in force between 10 pm and 6 am in the state.

"All schools will remain closed till January 16, but online classes will be held as usual," UP's Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said in a statement.

He further said that the officials of all the concern departments shall remain present for Covid management. The district magistrates and police superintendents and commissioners along with officials of the medical department will review the fresh Covid cases so that the pandemic could be contained, he added. 

The move comes in the backdrop of rising Covid cases in the state due to new variant, Omicron. 

 

 

