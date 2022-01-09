UP govt orders closure of schools as Covid cases surge. Details

UP govt orders closure of schools as Covid cases surge. Details1 min read . 10:26 PM IST
- The move comes in the backdrop of rising Covid cases in the state due to new variant, Omicron
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Omicron surge: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday ordered closure of all schools till January 16 and said the night curfew will continue to be in force between 10 pm and 6 am in the state.
Omicron surge: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday ordered closure of all schools till January 16 and said the night curfew will continue to be in force between 10 pm and 6 am in the state.
"All schools will remain closed till January 16, but online classes will be held as usual," UP's Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said in a statement.
"All schools will remain closed till January 16, but online classes will be held as usual," UP's Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said in a statement.
He further said that the officials of all the concern departments shall remain present for Covid management. The district magistrates and police superintendents and commissioners along with officials of the medical department will review the fresh Covid cases so that the pandemic could be contained, he added.
He further said that the officials of all the concern departments shall remain present for Covid management. The district magistrates and police superintendents and commissioners along with officials of the medical department will review the fresh Covid cases so that the pandemic could be contained, he added.
The move comes in the backdrop of rising Covid cases in the state due to new variant, Omicron.
The move comes in the backdrop of rising Covid cases in the state due to new variant, Omicron.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!