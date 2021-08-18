UP govt presents supplementary budget of 7,302 crore

The supplementary budget was presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a supplementary budget of ₹7,301.52 crore in the state Legislative Assembly for financial year 2021-22 to meet additional expenditure.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a supplementary budget of ₹7,301.52 crore in the state Legislative Assembly for financial year 2021-22 to meet additional expenditure.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a supplementary budget of ₹7,301.52 crore in the state Legislative Assembly for financial year 2021-22 to meet additional expenditure.

The supplementary budget was presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Khanna said the supplementary budget is very small and should be passed without any discussion.

Khanna said the supplementary budget is very small and should be passed without any discussion.

