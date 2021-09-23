Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >UP govt recommends CBI probe into Akhara Parishad head Narendra Giri's death

Premium
In the suicide note, Mahant Narendra Giri said that he was living under immense mental pressure since his disciple Anand Giri had levelled baseless and fake allegations against him. (Sourced)
1 min read . 07:05 AM IST Livemint

Mahant Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Baghambari Math

 The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri's death. The inquiry was recommended by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri were taken to Swaroop Rani Medical College in Prayagraj for a post-mortem on Wednesday.

"The post mortem of the ABAP President started today morning and is underway. A panel of 20 doctors had been constituted by the government, out of which, five doctors were chosen for conducting the procedure at the last moment," said the members of ABAP.

Mahant Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Baghambari Math located residence in Prayagraj on Monday. A purported suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident in which the name of the seer's disciples, Anand Giri, and two others were mentioned.

Anand, who alleged that it was a conspiracy by people who used to extort money from the ABAP president, was booked by the police for abetment of suicide on Tuesday. 

