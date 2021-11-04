OPEN APP
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that the prices of diesel and petrol in the state will be reduced by 12 per litre each.

"Prices of diesel and petrol in UP will be reduced by 12 per litre each," Chief Minister's Office said.

UP government's decision came after Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by 5 and that on diesel by 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali.

The Centre had urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Notably, the states governments of Uttarakhand, Manipur, Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka, Goa and Tripura have also announced a reduction of VAT on fuel. 

