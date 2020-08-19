Home >News >India >UP govt sets up 17-member task force to implement NEP-2020
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI)

UP govt sets up 17-member task force to implement NEP-2020

1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2020, 04:52 PM IST PTI

  • U.P. CM Adityanath has given approval for setting up of 17-member for NEP implementation

LUCKNOW : The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to set up a 17-member task force to implement the National Education Policy-2020.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave his approval for setting up the task force, said an official spokesperson.

The task force will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, while Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi will be its co-chairman, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The NEP intends to provide an overarching framework for inclusion in education.

Opinion | NEP resonates with idea of inclusion in higher education

6 min read . 17 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout