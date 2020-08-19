UP govt sets up 17-member task force to implement NEP-2020

UP govt sets up 17-member task force to implement NEP-20201 min read . 04:52 PM IST
- U.P. CM Adityanath has given approval for setting up of 17-member for NEP implementation
LUCKNOW : The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to set up a 17-member task force to implement the National Education Policy-2020.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave his approval for setting up the task force, said an official spokesperson.
The task force will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, while Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi will be its co-chairman, he added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
