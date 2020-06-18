NEW DELHI : The Uttar Pradesh government has formed the Uttar Pradesh Labour (Employment Exchange and Job) Commission, to be headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath , with senior members of his cabinet in the panel.

With more than 3.5 million migrant labourers returning to Uttar Pradesh during the two-month nationwide lockdown, the state government has decided that the district administrations will submit a monthly report on the functioning of the labour commission to the minister in-charge and also to the member of legislative assembly (MLA) of the region.

“The objective of the commission is to provide maximum employment to the workers at the local level in private and non-government sector, as per their skill and employment opportunities. The workers in the state will be given access to employment opportunities by skill development and it will also help the economy of the state gain momentum," said a senior state cabinet minister in the know of development.

The other members of the panel will be the minister for the labour and service planning department, the minister for industrial development and the minister for micro, small, and medium enterprises. The agriculture and rural development minister will also be part of the commission along with representatives of the industrial and labour organizations chosen by the chief minister.

The commission is expected to play the role of a facilitator between the workers and the industrial units. It is also expected to conduct training programmes to increase skills of the workers as per the demand of the industry.

The state government also wants the commission to liaison with other state governments and countries to provide basic minimum facilities of housing, social security, and insurance to workers who are employed.

“We want to set up a portal with the help of the employment exchange department. The commission will set up a portal that will have skill-mapping data of the workers and it will also interact with industrial units to know about manpower requirement in different sectors," the minister added.

