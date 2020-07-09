Subscribe
Home >News >India >UP govt should clarify whether Vikas Dubey surrendered or was arrested: Akhilesh Yadav
Gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in killing of eight policemen in the Kanpur encounter last week, has been arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh after a nearly week-long chase involving the police across three states.

UP govt should clarify whether Vikas Dubey surrendered or was arrested: Akhilesh Yadav

1 min read . 11:59 AM IST PTI

Dubey was on the run since the Kanpur ambush on Friday

After gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanur ambush in which eight police personnel were killed, was nabbed in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav asked the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday to clarify whether it was a "surrender" or an "arrest".

"News is coming that the main accused in the Kanpur case is in police custody. If this is true, the government should clarify whether it was a surrender or an arrest. Besides, the CDR (call details record) should be made public so that those hand in glove with him could be exposed," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Dubey, who was on the run since the Kanpur ambush on Friday and who carried a reward of 5 lakh on information leading to his arrest, was nabbed in Ujjain on Thursday morning.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the development, saying the gangster was in the custody of the state police.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

