The Uttar Pradesh Government has launched an initiative in which it has decided to set up a special 'pink booth' for women in the state to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted about the state government's initiative and tweeted in Hindi," To ensure the safety of the women against the covid-19 pandemic, the UP government from June 7 is starting 'women special' vaccination booth on all the districts. All the mothers and sisters should get the vaccine as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, the pink booth started functioning in the state capital Lucknow where women came for vaccination against covid-19.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told news agency ANI, "Special pink booths start functioning today to vaccinate women in Lucknow. Pink booth has been started at two vaccination centers. We've set up a pink both in rural area of Mohanlalganj tehsil also."

View Full Image Women waiting for vaccination in a special pink booth in Lucknow (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload surged to 16,98,389 on Sunday with 1,165 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 21,252 as 101 more people succumbed to the viral disease.

View Full Image Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash (ANI)

Of the fresh cases, 102 were reported from Kanpur, 91 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 55 from Meerut and 51 from Varanasi. Thirty-six districts reported fresh infections in single digits, the state government said in a statement issued here.

Kanpur reported the maximum number of deaths at 16, followed by 11 in Shahjahanpur and eight in Bareilly, it said.

View Full Image Women Getting vaccinated against covid-19 in pink booth in Lucknow (ANI)

As many as 2,446 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged in a day. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 16,59,209.

There are 17,928 active cases in the state, according to the statement.

The recovery rate stands at 97.7 per cent.

The test positivity rate (TPR) dropped to 0.3 per cent on Saturday and has remained below 1 per cent for almost two weeks now.

Only five districts in the state have a TPR between 1 per cent and 1.2 per cent, the statement said.

So far, over 5.13 crore samples have been tested in the state, with more than 3.09 lakh being tested the previous day, it said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

He stressed intensifying contact tracing for early detection of Covid patients.

"Contact tracing needs to be further improved to break the chain of transmission. On confirmation of a positive case, at least 15 people who might have come in direct contact with that person should be traced and tested to ensure early detection and treatment," the chief minister said at the meeting.

These efforts are the only way to keep the coronavirus fatality rate low and prevent the spread of the infection, Adityanath said.

